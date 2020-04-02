Jun. 11, 1928 - Mar. 29, 2020
LOUISE "PEACHES" MORRISON, 91, of Charleston, made a peaceful transition of life from her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A native West Virginian, she was born on June 11, 1928, in Logan, to the late Reverend Robert C. and Louise Brooks. She graduated from Elkhorn High School in McDowell County and was married for 54 years to her high school sweetheart, William C. Morrison Sr., who preceded her in death in 2002.
Louise, who was also known as "Peaches," worked for the Diamond Department Store and Stone & Thomas prior to becoming a foster parent for the State of West Virginia. She served as a foster parent for over 30 years and provided love and a home for more than 60 children.
A deeply spiritual woman and filled with the "Holy Ghost," she dedicated her adult life to serving God, her church and humanity. Her loving words of wisdom, encouragement and guidance enabled many people to overcome the difficult times in their lives. In the words of her favorite song, she told us: "When you hear of my homegoing, don't worry about me. I am just another soldier, going home."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Robert and Louise Brooks; her husband, William C. Morrison Sr.; two daughters, Rachel Lynn Morrison, Nora Kay Robinson; son, Timothy Edward Morrison; brother, Clifton Brooks; and four sisters, Emma Pearl Brooks, Ruth Wilder, Catherine Morrow, and Anna Pearl Roy.
She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories, her daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline Marie and Bishop Norman Jones of Dunbar; son and daughter-in law, Dr. William C. Jr. and Jacqueline Kay Morrison of Winter Park, Fla..; daughters, Vanessa Ann Morrison of Lexington, Ky., Tiffany Dawn Morrison of Austin, Texas, and daughter-in-law Andrea Morrison of Beaumont, Texas; sons, Anthony Lezel Morrison of Mount Olive and Jerry Andre Shelton of Charleston; three sisters, Addie Lee Brooks of New York, Mary King of Los Angeles, Calif., Martha Adams of Philadelphia, Pa.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Willie Lee and Francis Brooks of Charleston and Dr. James and Gwendolyn (Judy) Brooks of Port Orange, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; nine great - grandchildren; one great - great - grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Preston Funeral Home.