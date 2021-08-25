Thank you for Reading.

LOUISE V. SULLIVAN age 81 of Dunbar formerly Handley died August 23, 2021. She was born May 26, 1940 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Wilford and Catherine Vandall.

Surviving: sons James (Regina) Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan and Thomas Sullivan; brother Frank Vandall and grandchildren Colin and Jordan.

A celebration visitation of her life will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

