Louise V. Sullivan Aug 25, 2021 42 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOUISE V. SULLIVAN age 81 of Dunbar formerly Handley died August 23, 2021. She was born May 26, 1940 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Wilford and Catherine Vandall.Surviving: sons James (Regina) Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan and Thomas Sullivan; brother Frank Vandall and grandchildren Colin and Jordan.A celebration visitation of her life will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louise V. Sullivan Colin Jordan James Visitation Frank Vandall Catherine Vandall Recommended for you Local Spotlight Anna Jane Williams Donald G. Williamson William Lee Gillespie James Kevin "KO" Pickron Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Blank Tami Kay Slayton Blank Terry Lynn Spencer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories