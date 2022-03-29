Louise Wilson

EDNA LOUISE (VICKERS) WILSON, age 91, of Elkview, WV finished her time here on earth on March 27, 2022 at home in the company of her family after a long battle with Heart Failure.
Louise was the youngest of 6 children born to Henry & Linnie (Faber) Vickers and was preceded in death by not only her parents but by her brothers, Bill (Eileen), Charles (Maple) and John as well as her sister Gerry (Henry) Harrison.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years Paul B. Wilson as well as her sister Joan Guthrie (Jim) daughter Barbara Boatman, son Chuck (Rita) Wilson, grandchildren: Beth Ann Boatman, Carrie Ray Boatman, Dr. Joe Wilson MD and greatgrandchildren Elliot (Taylor) Bales & Dillion Bales. And lastly her faithful companion Corky (a stray dog that showed up on her door over 7 years ago) and who brought invaluable joy and happiness to both her and Paul's later years.
Louise was raised on Oakdale Dairy farm on Frame Road. During high school she was active in the 4H (with both her sisters) and was a member of the local high school marching band (Elkview High).
The family would like to thank their dear neighbors Brian Farkas & Adrian Worthy as well as Doug & Debbie Edens and Arlene & Fred Furby for being the back stop that allowed Paul, Chuck, Rita and Barb to keep Louise at home right up to the end. In addition Chuck would like to thank Jo Thomas from CAMC Palliative care for all her assistance and support, as well as the Hospice crew of Candice, Shelby, Ali and Ann for all their help and support in the final month
At Louise's request there will be no public memorial service and her ashes will be returned to where she began her life on "The Farm" on frame road.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care of Kanawha Valley 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387