On the sunny Sunday morning of June 13th, 2021, LOVERNA ELLEN FERRELL, 89, passed from this world to her eternal home. Loverna, more commonly known as Ellen and affectionately known as "MawMaw", was the embodiment of love, wisdom, and strength. She leaves behind not only countless family and friends, but the legacy she built: to love unconditionally, overcome obstacles, and approach life with determination, good humor, and a warm meal.
As a tri-war veteran's wife, Ellen bravely raised four children in three different countries; as a "non-typical" student she went back to school and received her GED at age 69; as a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, she never missed a special occasion or an opportunity to make those around her feel seen, known, and cared for. When MawMaw wasn't attending an event for someone she loved, filling a buggy at Sams or Aldi, or working a 1,000 piece puzzle on her dining room table, she could be found in her cozy living room, rocking in her rocking chair, telling stories to family and friends; graciously sharing her invaluable wisdom, famous sense of humor, or a plate of generously portioned, home cooked food.
Ellen was born to William and Delphia Snodgraft in Putney, WV on May 31,1932. She resided there until 1941, attending DuPont High School until 1947, and marrying Norman Ferrell of Hubball, WV on November 1, 1952. The two traveled with the military, living and growing their family both domestically and abroad before settling back into the Upper Kanawha Valley of WV, four children in tow. After raising a family, the two moved to Dunbar, WV in 1994, calling it home for the remainder of their lives.
Not only did Ellen continuously conquer fears and defy odds throughout her life, she passed along her incessant courage and positive attitude to the next generation(s) by humbly serving as the matriarch and anchor to her family, whom she truly and wholeheartedly loved.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Ferrell; son, James "Butch" (Linda) Ferrell; father, William Chapman Snodgraft; mother, Delphia Delila (Hayes) Snodgraft; brothers, Billy and John "Jay" (Sandra) Snodgraft; sister, Floretta "Jean" Hanson; and grandchild, Sona Eller. She is survived by sons, Norman Allen Ferrell of Dunbar and Larry Jay Ferrell of Belle; daughter, Deanna Laine (Tom) Allen of South Charleston; and sibling, Betty Lockhart of Belle. In addition to her children and sister, Ellen is also survived by those who gave her the renowned title of "MawMaw", 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 3 faithful granddogs, and many others whom she loved as her own.
Ellen's funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Allan Selbe speaking and Pastor Chad Cobb officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Please be fully aware of the new State and CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider honoring MawMaw's legacy and support MDS awareness by scheduling a blood donation appointment with your local American Red Cross. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Thomas Hospital and HospiceCare for so kindly caring for MawMaw during her time of need.
