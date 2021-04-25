LOWELL THOMAS "TOM" KISER, 79, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
He was born January 21, 1942 in Gandeeville, West Virginia, a son of the late John L. and Lessie M. White Kiser. He was a retired teacher with Roane County Schools, attended the Cherry Valley Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
Tom is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Phyllis Kiser of Spencer; his granddaughter, Sammie Kiser of Spencer; his grandson, Kristopher Hardman of Morgantown, West Virginia; and his brother, Brice Kiser of Gandeeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dessie Orma Conley Kiser, a daughter, Dorma Darlene Kiser; and his siblings, Reva Wilson, Mildred Abbott, and Curtis Blake, Woodrow "Woody" and Bernard D. Kiser.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Gandeeville Cemetery with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. There will be no visitation.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.