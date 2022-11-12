LOWELL THOMAS "TOM" WILLIAMS, age ninety one years, a resident of Mountain Memories Assisted Living & Retirement Center in Elkins, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the facility under the care of WV Caring Hospice.
He was born March 7, 1931 at Junior, WV, a son of the late Fax Williams and Holly Cooper Williams. On May 3, 1950 at Belington, he was married to Nina Lee Bennett who preceded him in death September 8, 2007. He is survived by two sons, David L. Williams of Hurricane, WV and Douglas K. Williams and wife Sandy of Elkins; one sister, Karen Sue Chenoweth and husband Mike of Elkins and Tom's partner, Marylou Raikes of Elkins. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Holly (Williams) Cutright and husband Scott; Amy (Williams) Marstiller and husband Mitch; Emily (Williams) Miller and husband Chris; Kate (Williams) Adkins and husband Mark; Maggie (Williams) Holtz and husband Ryan and Amanda (Williams) Parker and husband Ravi. Thirteen great grandchildren: Hannah, Tucker and Griffin Cutright; Delia and Kipton White; Emberlee Marstiller; Jase and Sydney Miller; Benjamin, Noah, and Abby Adkins; and Luke and Grant Parker.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Lena Williams; one brother, Fax "Jack" Williams and half-brother, Wayne Williams. Tom graduated from Belington High School, attended Concrete and Engineering classes at Ohio State University and was an Official Graduate of the University of Hard Knocks. He retired from Elkins Builders Supply where he was Business President and Manager. He was a member of the Elkins Jaycees, Elkins Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Elkins. He served on numerous boards which included Citizens National Bank; Elkins Randolph Public Library; Randolph County Development Authority; and had also served as President of the Board of Davis Health System. He had served as President of the W.Va. Builders Association; Central Supply Builders Association; Randolph County High School Boosters; Randolph County Hall of Fame Committee and had served as the Chairman of the Randolph County Republican Party. Tom had served as Elkins Little League Commissioner and was awarded the Boy Scout of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Elkins Chamber of Commerce. He had been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, was a member of the BPOE Lodge No. 1135 and participated in countless Chicken Barbecues for the Jaycees and Rotary Clubs. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men of the church having participated in the annual Pancake Feed for many years. Tom was a pillar of the Elkins community, but most importantly, he was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Father-in-Law, Grandfather "Gramps", Great Grandfather and Partner. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Administration and Staff at Mountain Memories for the care given to Tom during his stay and to WV Caring Hospice for their care during his final days.
Friends may call from 11 until 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Elkins. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday from the church with Rev. Brian L. Seders and Rev. Dr. Basil A. Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in the Fraternal Cemetery at Belington, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 450 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241 or the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library, 209 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241 in memory of Tom.
The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Lowell Thomas "Tom" Williams.