Lowell Thomas “Tom” Williams
LOWELL THOMAS "TOM" WILLIAMS, age ninety one years, a resident of Mountain Memories Assisted Living & Retirement Center in Elkins, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the facility under the care of WV Caring Hospice.

He was born March 7, 1931 at Junior, WV, a son of the late Fax Williams and Holly Cooper Williams. On May 3, 1950 at Belington, he was married to Nina Lee Bennett who preceded him in death September 8, 2007. He is survived by two sons, David L. Williams of Hurricane, WV and Douglas K. Williams and wife Sandy of Elkins; one sister, Karen Sue Chenoweth and husband Mike of Elkins and Tom's partner, Marylou Raikes of Elkins. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Holly (Williams) Cutright and husband Scott; Amy (Williams) Marstiller and husband Mitch; Emily (Williams) Miller and husband Chris; Kate (Williams) Adkins and husband Mark; Maggie (Williams) Holtz and husband Ryan and Amanda (Williams) Parker and husband Ravi. Thirteen great grandchildren: Hannah, Tucker and Griffin Cutright; Delia and Kipton White; Emberlee Marstiller; Jase and Sydney Miller; Benjamin, Noah, and Abby Adkins; and Luke and Grant Parker.

