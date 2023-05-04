Thank you for Reading.

Lt Col. Joseph E Copenhaver Jr.
LT. COL. JOSEPH E COPENHAVER JR. passed away on Friday, April 21st, 2023, in Burlington, WV at the age of 68.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, papa, and uncle. Jojo was born on February 18, 1955, to General Joseph E Copenhaver Sr and Barbara Lou Butler in Charleston, WV. Jojo retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel, after serving more than 20 years. During his military service and worldwide humanitarian relief efforts, Jojo deployed to various countries and was recognized for his leadership, valor, and contribution to the nation.

