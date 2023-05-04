LT. COL. JOSEPH E COPENHAVER JR. passed away on Friday, April 21st, 2023, in Burlington, WV at the age of 68.
He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, papa, and uncle. Jojo was born on February 18, 1955, to General Joseph E Copenhaver Sr and Barbara Lou Butler in Charleston, WV. Jojo retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel, after serving more than 20 years. During his military service and worldwide humanitarian relief efforts, Jojo deployed to various countries and was recognized for his leadership, valor, and contribution to the nation.
Jojo is survived by his loving wife, Susan Copenhaver; his father, Gen. Joseph E Copenhaver Sr.; his sister, Dr. Lisa Martin; six sons, Nicholas Copenhaver, Adam Copenhaver, Eric Copenhaver, Ian Copenhaver, Gordon Donahue, and Craig Donahue; also, his devoted Border Collie, Cassie Hope Copenhaver.
A private service to honor and celebrate Joseph's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, WV, on Friday, May 5, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org, in Jojo Copenhaver's' honor.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.
Joseph will always be remembered for his selflessness, courage, and kindness. His impact and love will be forever etched in the lives he touched.