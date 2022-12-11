Lt. Colonel Larry Talmadg Eskew

LT. COLONEL (RET. USAF) LARRY TALMADGE ESKEW, 80, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
Larry was a retired pilot with the United States Air Force and West Virginia Air National Guard. He did his basic training at Lackland Air force Base in December of 1967. He was awarded the following accommodations: 20 year WV Service Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon, AF Service Medals, 5 AF Longevity Service Award 4 devices, SAEMR AF Man Power and Reserve SM Arms Expert, 3 Combat Readiness Medal with two devices, 2 Air Force outstanding unit awards, National Defense Service Medal.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Harold Eskew, Sr. and Freda Debord Eskew.
He is survived by his sons; Erik T. Eskew, L.T. (Amanda) Eskew II, Zach (Casey) Eskew, daughters; Karly Eskew, Amy Mallory, brother; Harold Eskew, Jr. sisters; Patricia Swofford, and Kristy Eskew, grandchildren, Ava Eskew, Josie Eskew, and Bella Eskew.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Austin Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.