Lt. Colonel Larry Talmadg Eskew
LT. COLONEL (RET. USAF) LARRY TALMADGE ESKEW, 80, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.

Larry was a retired pilot with the United States Air Force and West Virginia Air National Guard. He did his basic training at Lackland Air force Base in December of 1967. He was awarded the following accommodations: 20 year WV Service Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon, AF Service Medals, 5 AF Longevity Service Award 4 devices, SAEMR AF Man Power and Reserve SM Arms Expert, 3 Combat Readiness Medal with two devices, 2 Air Force outstanding unit awards, National Defense Service Medal.

