Lt. Daniel A. Eisenmenger

The end of watch call has been called for Unit 5 retired, LIEUTENANT DANIEL A. EISENMENGER, the Heavenly father has called you home.
Lieutenant Daniel Eisenmenger was known to many as LT, Dad, Dan, Danny and Gramps. But known as Honey by the love of his life Brenda for 35 years.
Dan fought the long courageous battle of illnesses and has been called to be at ease, no more struggling or pain. With loving family by his side, he completed his last journey August 16, 2022.at the Hubbard Hospice house. He will be greatly missed by many for his sternness, his wittiness and his joy of life. He was an avid middle and high school football and basketball fan loved to watch "his man" Bryce, who admired his gramps with upmost respect. Dan left a lasting impression on many over his tenure with the Kanawha County Sheriff office and the United States Marine Corp.
Surviving Daniel is his wife Brenda; son, Keith A. Eisenmenger (Tanya); daughter, Kimberly (Rob) Parker of GA., Gina (John) Myers of Nitro, Tom Hunter (Linda) of Mississippi. Grandchildren, Victor, Austin and Nathan Eisenmenger, Alyson Parker, Emily (Brian) Carter, Bryce Myers, Jonathan (Erin) Hunter and Morgan Sutherland (Tristen), Joseph Udoh and Caroline Hunter, a beautiful granddaughter who proceeds him in death. Special nephew and his wife Bobby and Terri Eisenmenger of Indiana. Many brothers and sister that he cherished.
Renee Martin and Kathy Rogers, we will be indebted to you for all the support and helping hands, loving heart and an ear to listen you provided over the years. Also, countless neighbors and family that lent a helping hand.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday August 20, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rodger Bunch and Kanawha County Sheriff, Mike Rutherford officiating. Entombment with Military Rites will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Special thank you to Hubbard Hospice House, Patty Nelson and many others.