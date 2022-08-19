Thank you for Reading.

Lt. Daniel A. Eisenmenger
The end of watch call has been called for Unit 5 retired, LIEUTENANT DANIEL A. EISENMENGER, the Heavenly father has called you home.

Lieutenant Daniel Eisenmenger was known to many as LT, Dad, Dan, Danny and Gramps. But known as Honey by the love of his life Brenda for 35 years.

