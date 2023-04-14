Thank you for Reading.

LTC Thomas A. Marks (Ret)
LTC THOMAS A. MARKS (Ret) US ARMY, 84, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023.

He was born on March 29, 1939 at home in Charleston to the late Isaac Thayer Marks and Zella Marie Keffer Marks.

