LTC THOMAS A. MARKS (Ret) US ARMY, 84, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023.
He was born on March 29, 1939 at home in Charleston to the late Isaac Thayer Marks and Zella Marie Keffer Marks.
Tom graduated from Charleston High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from West Virginia State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Math and was also a Distinguished Military graduate of the Army ROTC program.
He had assignments that included duty at Fort Gill, Oklahoma and Fort Riley, KS as a LNO Battalion S4 and Company Executive officer. He returned to West Virginia and joined the West Virginia Army National Guard and served in various assignments until retirement.
Tom was a dedicated employee of Walker Machinery in Belle for 38 years, traveling as a CAT Salesman and Sales Development Manager. He made many friends in his work and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and as a member of the National Guard Rifle and Pistol Team traveling to competitions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard T. Marks.
Tom is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 62 years, Jane Marks; daughter, Joanne Ralstin (Bob); son, Thomas David; daughter, Amy Scarberry (Steve); grandchildren, Andrew Ralstin (Sarah), Nicholas (Emma), Sophia, Daniel and Luke Marks , Brittany Sawai (Yuki), and Samantha Scarberry; great-grandchildren, Logan, Charlotte, and Everly Ralstin; sister, Sandra Louise Miller; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will take place in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar at 2 p.m. with military honors.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.