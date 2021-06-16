LU ANN ROUSH, 57, of New Haven, WV, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, Mason, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
