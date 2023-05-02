Thank you for Reading.

Lucie Anne Mellert
LUCIE ANNE MELLERT, 90, of Washington, WV passed away Friday April 28, 2023 at Rockland Ridge Nursing Home. She had been living with her son and "Daughter" in law James and Mary Kelly in Washington and was receiving the best care.

Lucie was formerly from Charleston, Dunbar, and Pt. Pleasant, WV.

