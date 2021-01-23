MRS. LUCILE RAY JOHNSON, 90, of Milton, WV, passed away January 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
She was born June 7, 1930 in Hamlin, WV, a daughter of the late C. L. Ray and Christina Meadows Ray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Johnson and one sister, Joyce Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lathey (Don Brambilla) of Montgomery Village, MD, nephew, James Smith and brother-in-law, James Smith, both of Hamlin, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that all Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed, including required masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.