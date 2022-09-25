Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
LUCILLE (HARDMAN) MEADOWS, age 97, of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2022 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Meadows (fiancé Kevin Walsh) of San Diego, California. Lucille is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Danny, deceased) Hall of Coolville, Ohio; sister-in-law Luvonne (James, deceased) Brewer of Dunbar, West Virginia; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Kenneth Meadows; her parents, Otis and Aulda Hardman; and her sister, Betty (Robert) Conley of Middlefield, Ohio, with her brother Robert (Peggy) Hardman of Bridgeport, West Virginia passing shortly after Lucille. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Harold Meadows; sister-in-law, Geraldine Allen; brother-in-law, Coral Meadows; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Faith Nicely.
Lucille was blessed with the devotion provided by her long-term friend, caregiver and companion, Diane Elliot; the constant support and assistance of her nephew, William P. A. "Nick" Nicely, Jr.; the dedication of her former student and "guardian angel on earth", Linda Knighton; and the compassion of her final caregiver, Angela Marshall, all who permitted her to spend her final years as she had envisioned, with dignity in a loving, caring environment.
She was a 1942 graduate of Glenville High School and was one of the first to earn a business degree from Glenville State College, receiving a masters degree from Marshall University.
Lucille's earthly journey was best reflected by the words of Pablo Picasso, "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." Her gift was that of a teacher and educator and, throughout her distinguished 40-year career, she contributed to the lives and vocations of innumerable students as an award-winning business education teacher. At age nineteen, she began teaching at Normantown High School where she established their first business program. Having spent 35 subsequent years teaching at Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, she served as department head, sponsor of the Future Business Leaders of America, and received the Outstanding West Virginia Secondary Business Education Teacher of the Year Award. Additionally, she taught many years of summer school, adult education programs, and specialized business classes for the West Virginia Police Academy, as well as instructing numerous courses at West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston.
Upon retirement from school teaching, Lucille was instrumental in organizing the Glenville High School Alumni Association and was voted Glenville High School Alumna of the Year. She was a founding member of St. John United Methodist Church in Teays Valley and remained active within the church for as long as her health permitted.
Lucille loved her family, including her "furry children", her faith, and her community. She was known to raise huge gardens and generously shared the bounty with friends and neighbors. Throughout her years, her passion for animals and for her church of sixty years did not abate. Always a dedicated educator, she was an advocate for the education, advancement, and empowerment of women - - values which were illustrated by her life.
A memorial service in celebration of Lucille's life will be held at St. John United Methodist Church located at 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot, WV on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lucille's memory to one of the following: a local no-kill animal rescue organization, such as Little Victories in Ona, West Virginia; St. John United Methodist Church; or to the WV Free nonprofit organization.