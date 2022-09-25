Thank you for Reading.

Lucille (Hardman) Meadows
LUCILLE (HARDMAN) MEADOWS, age 97, of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2022 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Meadows (fiancé Kevin Walsh) of San Diego, California. Lucille is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Danny, deceased) Hall of Coolville, Ohio; sister-in-law Luvonne (James, deceased) Brewer of Dunbar, West Virginia; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Kenneth Meadows; her parents, Otis and Aulda Hardman; and her sister, Betty (Robert) Conley of Middlefield, Ohio, with her brother Robert (Peggy) Hardman of Bridgeport, West Virginia passing shortly after Lucille. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Harold Meadows; sister-in-law, Geraldine Allen; brother-in-law, Coral Meadows; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Faith Nicely.

Lucille was blessed with the devotion provided by her long-term friend, caregiver and companion, Diane Elliot; the constant support and assistance of her nephew, William P. A. "Nick" Nicely, Jr.; the dedication of her former student and "guardian angel on earth", Linda Knighton; and the compassion of her final caregiver, Angela Marshall, all who permitted her to spend her final years as she had envisioned, with dignity in a loving, caring environment.

