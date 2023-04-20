LUCILLE MURPHY, 94, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
She was born May 12, 1928, in Tesla, WV, the daughter of the late Amos Mack & Chrystabel Wilson Johnston. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Leonard Murphy; brother, Bob Johnston.
Lucille was a homemaker, and attend Little Union Baptist Church, Calvin, WV.
She is survived by her son, Charles M Murphy (Patricia) of Pocatalico, WV; daughter, Joyce Southall of Nitro, WV; brother, John Johnston of Havelock, NC; sisters, Jo Ann Love of Bruinswick, OH, Marge Williams of Waverly, OH, Nancy Jackson and Kathy Marks of Little Birch; grandchildren, Bennett Murphy, Mikalyn Murphy, Jason Southall (Erin); great grandchildren, Ethan Southall, Jaxson Southall and Ryanne Southall.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home with Rev. Linn Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow at WV Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m., till time of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25367.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Murphy family.