Lucille Murphy
LUCILLE MURPHY, 94, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospice House, Charleston, WV.

She was born May 12, 1928, in Tesla, WV, the daughter of the late Amos Mack & Chrystabel Wilson Johnston. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Leonard Murphy; brother, Bob Johnston.

