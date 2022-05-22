LUCILLE REBA (JOHNSON) JIVIDEN, age 89, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022.
Lucille was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 29, 1933, to parents William Clyde Johnson and Mary Elizabeth Guyer Johnson.
Lucille attended South High School in Columbus, OH. She later met and married her husband, John Leroy Jividen, and spent 65 wonderful years with him. Together they raised four adoring children. Lucille was a great blessing to her entire family with whom she was always loving, caring, and supportive. She was an avid sports fan, attended countless sporting events and especially loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. She was always there for her family, but she also cared deeply for others. She was a great cook, had beautiful blue eyes, and had a great laugh and smile. The family would like to recognize her daughter, Jackie Bowling, for the extra special, loving care she provided to both her mother and father in their later years.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Leroy Jividen and her brother John Guyer.
She is survived by her children: Yvonne Jacqueline Bowling of Sugar Hill, GA, John L. Jividen (Lucy) of Charleston, WV, Janet Lee Jividen Miller (Scott) of Franklin, TN, and Jeffrey Michael Jividen (Laura) of Duluth, GA; Grandchildren: Jennifer Szalankiewicz (Victor), Joshua Bowling (Shelly), Matthew Miller (Claire), Tyler Jividen and Zachary Jividen; Great-Grandchildren: Micayla Starnes, Camille Simpson, Callum Bowling, Hewitt Miller and Everett Miller.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA, where she will be buried with her husband, John, who passed on February 11, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association in Lucille's honor.