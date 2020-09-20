Essential reporting in volatile times.

Lucinda Lea Coleman
LUCINDA LEA COLEMAN, 45, of Mt. Carbon passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1974 in Montgomery.

She was predeceased by her son; Tristan Drake Coleman, and her grandmother, Alice M. Hudnall.

She was employed at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing as a CNA-MA.

She is survived by her children; Marshall Todd Coleman, II., Allison Paige Coleman, Rhianna Jade Tyree, father and mother; Chris and Linda Miller, sisters; Karen Ann Green, Miranda Kay Sargent, grandparents; James L. Rader, Doris Marcum, and her very special fur babies.

Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 21, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Randy Black officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com