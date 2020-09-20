LUCINDA LEA COLEMAN, 45, of Mt. Carbon passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1974 in Montgomery.
She was predeceased by her son; Tristan Drake Coleman, and her grandmother, Alice M. Hudnall.
She was employed at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing as a CNA-MA.
She is survived by her children; Marshall Todd Coleman, II., Allison Paige Coleman, Rhianna Jade Tyree, father and mother; Chris and Linda Miller, sisters; Karen Ann Green, Miranda Kay Sargent, grandparents; James L. Rader, Doris Marcum, and her very special fur babies.
Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 21, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Randy Black officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
