Lucinda Thompson

LUCINDA DENISE THOMPSON of Hansford transitioned from this life on Jan. 13, 2021 due to a short illness at CAMC Memorial. Lucinda was born on January 20, 1955 to the late George and Rosa Thompson. After graduating from East Bank Senior High School, she served in the US Army. Lucinda is proceeded in death by her sister Susan Thompson of Chesapeake.
Survivors include her daughters Misty Thompson of Hansford and Jennifer Nelson currently of Pennsylvania, sister Beverly Thompson and brother George Thompson of Chesapeake and her five beautiful granddaughters: Princess, Precious. Patience, Promise, and Praise.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 29, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Robin Davis officiating. Private burial will follow at a later date at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Friends may call from 1 p.m., till time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone is asked to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask.
