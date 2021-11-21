LUCY ANNE (YOUNG) FROKJER of Thousand Oaks, California passed away on November 5, 2021 after a valiant eight-month battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).
Mom was born on May 7, 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia to H. Donald Young and Mary Belle Young. She grew up on Leatherwood Farm along the Elk River near the train stop known as Reamer (and post office location known as Sybial). Her playmates were the Wood family - Marnie, Jean and John - along with her younger brother Harmon.
A devoted Girl Scout, Mom attended Camp Ann Bailey for seven summers and was known as Tuck, her camp counselor name. At age 11 or 12, she wrote to Children's Playmate magazine and said she had a pen pal magazine (though she hadn't produced the first issue). Children from all over the country sent her their addresses and stories and Lucy Anne's Pen Pal's Magazine was born. She published the magazine until college for 50-100 young subscribers around the U.S. and even overseas. Issues are now archived in the Sophia Smith Collection of Women's History at Smith College.
At Clendenin High School, Mom played trombone in the band, was the editor of the school newspaper and yearbook, was student council president, acted in school plays, and was in the dance club. She graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1948.
She attended Indiana University where she played in the pep band at basketball games and joined the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, making many lifelong friendships with her sorority sisters. She graduated in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in home economics and minor in psychology.
Mom met Don Frokjer at a gathering of The Forum, a young adult group through the United Methodist Church in Charleston. After a short courtship, Don was offered a job in California and asked Mom to marry him. They were married on August 24, 1956 at Clendenin Methodist Church and their honeymoon was the drive west to Pasadena, California. But she always treasured her home in West Virginia.
They bought a house in Arcadia and started a family, first Eric in 1959, then Ruth Anne in 1961 and then Andy in 1962. We moved to Thousand Oaks in 1968, joining Redeemer Lutheran Church where Mom sang soprano in the choir for over 50 years and taught Sunday School. She served as a troop leader when Ruth Anne was in Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Mom never sat idle handed and rarely slept. Her "spare" time was filled with band competitions, cross country meets and soccer games, choir concerts, music lessons, newspaper routes, summer book clubs, camping trips, Indian Guides, Cub and Boy Scouts, birthday parties, Easter Egg hunts, Thanksgiving feasts, and letters every day at summer camp. She sewed our clothes, darned our socks, made our Halloween costumes and canned apricot, boysenberry and plum jam. Her evenings were spent patiently helping us with our homework and typing our papers. We didn't realize at the time how rare and privileged we were to have homemade cookies in our lunches every single day.
Mom adopted everyone. You always felt loved. When family friends needed a place to live, Mom took them in. When our friends stopped by, they left with stomachs full of homemade pie. When Eric and Andy married Maria and Ingrid - who already had children - she adopted them all. She was an extra grandma for Annalise and Lauren next door, giving them piano lessons and surprising them every St. Patrick's Day.
Mom loved children and enjoyed some 20 years as the librarian at Meadows Elementary School and later Colina Middle School. She always marveled that she was fortunate enough to get paid to do what she loved and spent many unpaid hours making her library a warm and inviting place. She introduced generations of kids to the joys of reading with Super Sleuth and Blues Clues but her favorite part of the job was reading stories to her young classes. Among our favorite childhood memories is eating lunch on the front porch swing while Mom read books to us. After retiring, Mom continued to serve as a children's book evaluator for Ventura County schools for many years.
Mom also loved Christmas and spent six months preparing each year. For nearly 70 years, she designed and made her own Christmas cards which she mailed to some 100 family and friends. She gave thoughtful gifts to us, our children and grandchildren, her nieces, nephews and cousins and their children and grandchildren. On Christmas morning, our handmade stockings were stuffed full of treats and a toothbrush to save our teeth and as our extended family grew, she was stuffing 15 stockings! A massive Christmas dinner was followed by her famous chocolate meringue peppermint ice cream pies.
If you had a birthday or an anniversary or were ill, you received a card from Mom with a nice message written in her tiny, perfect penmanship. Her thank you notes to her grandchildren were always filled with questions to encourage them to write back.
After retirement, Mom and Dad had many long adventures in their fifth-wheel trailer - twice to Alaska, Cabo San Lucas, across Canada for the fall colors, and across the U.S., stopping along the way to visit family and friends. In between, there were fishing trips to Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake.
She enjoyed strawberries, baking, gardening, listening to classical and brass band music, watching the Olympics, rooting for the Lakers and the Hoosiers, playing Scrabble, reading the newspaper, doing crossword puzzles, visiting museums, and our evening walks around the Conejo Oaks neighborhoods.
A very busy and full life - and now she can finally rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior in heaven.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 65 years Don; sons Eric (Maria) of Castaic, CA and Andy (Ingrid) of San Luis Obispo, CA; grandchildren Anneke, Matthew, Katie, Andrew, Rick and Jacob; great grandchildren Miranda, Mia and Ricky; and Ruth Anne's loyal golden retriever Roxie. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews H.G., Carol, Mary Jo, Kristie, David and Kurt and their families; and Don's cousins Evert and Ron and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, her wonderful brother Harmon and her most beloved daughter Ruth Anne.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clendenin Public Library or Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank in California.
We thank God that we were blessed with the best wife and mother we can ever imagine. Good night Mama, we love you too!