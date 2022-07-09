LUCY ELLEN STEWART, 91, departed this life on July 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born to Herman and Martha Walker Miller on December 7, 1930 in Charleston.
Lucy made her home in Noble, OK since 2018, coming from Charleston. She attended school in Charleston. Lucy was currently attending the Promise Church in Moore, OK., but had been a member of both Davis Creek Church of God and Upton Creek Community Church since giving her heart to the Lord in 1975. She was a homemaker, spending her time raising her family and occasionally babysitting for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and her annual beach trips. In her younger years Lucy was a member of the Pro Life Group in West Virginia. She had a beautiful sweet spirit and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Harrison King; husband, Eugene Stewart; one grandson, Leonard E. Stewart II; son-in-law, D. James Bradford; daughter-in-law, Amy Stewart; and three sisters; Letha Blankenship, Peggy Pridemore, and Velma Miller.
Lucy is survived by three sons, Leonard Stewart of Randolph County, Karl Stewart of South Charleston and Bill Stewart of South Charleston; daughter, Sharon Bradford-Irwin and husband Phillip of Noble, OK; 12 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren, with one on the way.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, South Charleston.
Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.