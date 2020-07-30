LUCY MAE BALLARD SMITH, age 93, of Alderson, W.Va., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Alderson, following a long illness. Graveside services and burial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery in Alderson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.