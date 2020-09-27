LUCY MILDRED RICKS, of Gold Bar, WA, formerly of McCorkle, WV passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Lively Cemetery in Sod, WV with Pastor Aaron Hill officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
