Lucy Virginia Boles Bergen

LUCY VIRGINIA BOLES BERGEN, 84, of Cross Lanes, formerly of Lexington, Ky., passed away on April 28, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, entombment of ashes and memorial service will be at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Ky., at a later date. A Memorial Service will also be announced at a later date at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Charleston, W.Va. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

