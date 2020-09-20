LUCY W. LEWIS, died at home on September 13 surrounded by her beloved daughters. She was ninety years of age. An avid bicyclist, Lucy was a familiar sight to neighbors as she pedaled two miles daily on her blue three-wheel bicycle, trailing an American flag. Lucy served as Grand Marshal for the Kanawha City Community Association's annual bike parade, an honor she celebrated by wearing her patriotic "Uncle Sam" jacket as a symbol of American pride.
Lucy had a gift for friendship. She maintained strong friendships with a diverse group of people of wide-ranging ages. Her many life-long friends could always expect a birthday card with a thoughtful note and she, in turn, received countless cards celebrating her milestones. She continued to develop new friendships on her neighborhood bike rides. Her bright smile and cheerful greetings brightened the world around her.
Born and raised in Racine, West Virginia, Lucy was a child of the Great Depression who earned her teaching degree from Morris Harvey College. She served as the family matriarch, knitting together an extended family of nieces and nephews. Upon retirement from Union Carbide, Lucy became an active participant in community events including the University of Charleston Builders, Charleston Ballet, Community Music Association, Christ Church United Methodist, and the West Virginia Symphony. Her involvement in the Friendship Force allowed her to visit several exciting global destinations.
A born horticulturist, Lucy toured gardens throughout the southern United States. The knowledge acquired during those trips guided her in cultivating her whimsical flower garden. Passersby never knew what delight awaited them when visiting her ever-evolving living masterpiece. Her birdbaths were always filled and her front door creatively adorned with a seasonal expression celebrating nature.
Her creative talents earned her the nickname of the original "Martha Stewart". Lucy's skills were always expressed most beautifully during the holidays through her seasonal home decorations and volunteer service that included helping deck the West Virginia governor's mansion for Christmas. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and friends and the nurturing of nature and beauty.
Lucy is survived by a loving family, including her three accomplished daughters whom she adored, Lucinda Lewis of California and her children Elizabeth and Virginia Hopkins, Lisa Lewis Manrique of Florida and her children Luciana and Leonardo Manrique, Laurie Lewis of Charleston and her daughter Heather Lile; sisters Gloria Atkins and Linda Rea; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Based on her wishes, a private family service will be held. In place of flowers, donations may be made payable to KCCA Bike Trail, P. O. Box 4423, Charleston, WV 25364 in support of the Kanawha City Bike Trail's upcoming efforts to improve the bike path.