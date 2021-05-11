LULA A. MEADOWS, 72, of Leon passed away Saturday May 8, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Hospital following a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linville and Mary Hodge. Lula is survived by numerous family and friends.
In accordance with her wishes, a private burial will take place in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo at a later date.
