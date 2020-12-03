LULA LEE JENNINGS, 94, of Elkview passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.
Lula was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, watching Hallmark movies and taking care of her animals.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Wilbur Myers, and Rosie Mae Burgess, husband; Conward Gail Jennings, and sister; Lynn Murray.
She is survived by her sons; Danny (Hilda) Jennings, and Rick Jennings, daughters; Renay (Jimmy) Hayes, Kathy (Carl) Woody, Tammie Ann (Tim) Young, brother; Wilbur Robert Myers, sisters; Diane Bowling, Jean Corvin, and Sylvia Swaney, along with 18 grandchildren 38, great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Osborne Cemetery in Wills Creek, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, WV 25071.