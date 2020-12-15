LULA MAE BAILES passed away December 10, 2020. She was born in Quinwood, WV, on January 24, 1927, to Christopher Charles and Bertie Miller Kyle. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde Eugene Bailes; sister, Camilla Kyle; and brother, Herschel Kyle and his wife Leola.
Summersville Memorial United Methodist Church was her church for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Carleen Penix and her husband Gus; son, Clyde Bailes Jr. and his wife Marsha; grandsons: Michael Penix and his wife Amanda of Morgantown; James Bailes and his wife Andrea of Waynesboro, PA; and Brent Bailes and his wife Kara of Morgantown; great grandchildren: Audrey Bailes and Madeline Bailes, Elliot Bailes and Arlo Bailes, Marshall Penix and Miles Penix. She is also survived by her sister Alma Sampson of MD and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service with entombment at WV Memorial Gardens in Calvin under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
