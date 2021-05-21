Upon departing his Earthly life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, LUTHER C. STOWERS, age 92, of Charleston, WV, entered the gates of Heaven joining his wife of more than 50 years, Phyllis Jean Stowers. Raised in both Kanawha and Lincoln Counties he was preceded in death by his parents Lola and Ashby Stowers and brother Harold Stowers.
A 1947 graduate of Duval High School he was employed in a variety of positions before working 15 years for Union Carbide. He eventually found his true calling in sales which lead to owning and operating Valley Welding Alloys. After retiring from Valley Welding, he worked seasonally as an office manager for Highway Paving before full time retirement. In addition, he was a licensed realtor in WV and NC.
Before his health left him unable to participate, he was active in the South Charleston Masonic Lodge 168, Scottish Rite of Charleston, Beni Kedem Temple Charleston, Beni Kedem Motor Corps and the American Welding Society. Along with his wife Phyllis, he served as a volunteer for St. Francis Hospital and was active in St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Never missing the first three days of deer season, he was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing as well. He spent numerous hours on his Lincoln County farm preparing for these activities. He was proud of his children and could be spotted in the audience at countless dance recitals, majorette festivals, parades, bicycle rodeos, football games, music lessons, church plays, school band concerts, PTA shows, and basketball games.
He was a NASCAR fan who loved attending the races at Darlington, South Carolina and Daytona Beach, Florida. After raising his children and having been declared champion, along with his son, of the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby he found pleasure in not only being a grandfather but great-grandfather as well. He could be seen again at the pediatrician's office, in the after school pickup line, at preschool shows, church plays, cheerleading competitions, ice skating shows, track meets, soccer games, baseball games, beginning with T-ball, more football games or at any activity in which his grandchildren participated. He relaxed by reading the newspaper and spending time at his second home in Holden Beach, North Carolina.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters Wanda Smith (Charles) Nitro, WV, and Sylvia Loftis (Doyle), Valparaiso, I; sister-in-law Janice Stowers, Hurricane, WV; son Luther C. Stowers, Jr. (Connie) Supply, NC; and daughters Lisa C. Tate-Keyser (Timothy) Wheelersburg, OH, and Cynthia Lynn Thompson, South Charleston; grandchildren Jeffrey Adam Tate, Buda, TX, Michelle Tate, Charleston, WV, Hannah Tate, Morgantown, WV, Jordan Leigh Tate, Falls Church, VA, Joshua and Bradley Thompson, Charleston, WV, Patrick Boling, Holden Beach, NC, Alisha Keyser Sexton (Matt) Chattanooga, TN, and Mark Keyser, Wheelersburg, OH; great -grandchildren Jordan Adam Tate and Drake Josiah Williams, step great-grandchildren, Lily Sexton and Brayden Keyser. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews as well as other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the members of the staff at Genesis Putnam Center who are dedicated to making sure the residents are given proper care. A special thank you goes to the Director of Nursing Stephanie Lesher, for your kindness, patience, concern and care you showed for us and our Father.
Services will be held at Curry Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Butch Loftis officiating. Masonic Burial service will be held at Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. The family will receive visitors two hours prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
