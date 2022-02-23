Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 2:15 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
LUTHER HALL, 90, of Patriot, OH, formerly of Madison, WV passed away Feb. 20, 2022. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday Newsletter for WV Politics.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.