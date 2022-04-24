LUTHER KIRBY BUCKNER, 88, of Kenova passed away peacefully with a family member by his side on 4/21/22 at Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington, WV.
Kirby was born 3/9/1934 in Charleston to the late Luther Kirby Sr. and Melva (Whittington) Buckner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by wife, Mary (Bays), brothers, Seybert and Johnny.
Surviving him are his children, Rick (Marcia), Cheryl Austin, Susan Rose (Dale), Stewart and stepdaughter Angela Scott (Abrahm). He is also survived by brothers, Mike, Curt (Jeanette), Dwight (Doris), and Pat, Sisters, Sally Rhodes (Estil), Hedda, and Robin Broyles. Grandchildren; Jason, Traci, Craig, Derek, Miranda, Rebekah, Rachael, and Justin, Five great grandchildren, one great - great grandchild and the mother of his children Nancy L. Jones.
Kirby was one of Jehovah's Witnesses' associated with the West Huntington Congregation.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing especially the "fly-in" trips to Ontario, Canada. He was retired from Chessie System/ CSX with 33 years service as Clerk, Brakeman/Conductor.
His request was to be Creamated and no services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is tending to his wishes.
Family would like to thank the entire staff of Madison Park Healthcare for their care and compassion.