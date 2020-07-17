LUTHER LEE ALLEN, 88, of Cottageville, passed away July 15, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born June 13, 1932, in Ashford, Boone County, a son of the late Andy and Catherine (Sisson) Allen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Susanna Faye Allen; brothers, Basil and Donald Allen; and sister, Eva Mae Kimley.
He was a United States Army veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering. He was a retired operator from Pechiney Rolled Products, Ravenswood, with 33 years of service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668, Ravenswood.
Survivors include his sons, Wade Ray Allen of Cottageville and Timothy Lee (Amy) Allen of Mt. Alto; daughters, Debra Lynn (Christopher) Parsley of Charleston and Sandra Kay (Timothy) Paugh of Social Circle, Ga.; grandchildren, Christina Parlsey, Ashley Dawn Burt and Brittany Sue Paugh; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Hailey.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Mark Price and Jim Massey officiating. Entombment will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jackson County EMS, Home Health, Kanawha Hospice and the Casto Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com.
