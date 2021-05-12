LUVERN MOSS CARR, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 8, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Robert Carr, her nephew, officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, May 14, from 11 am until 1 pm.
