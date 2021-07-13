LYDIA SCHAFSTALL, 94, of Clay passed away on July 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held on July, 15, at 1 p.m., at the Holcomb Farm, 1575 Hansford Fork Rd, Maysel, WV, 25133. Visitation will start at noon.
Trending Now
Articles
- Anglers who catch salamanders for bait need to be careful what they pick up
- Cary out, Justice campaign manager Stauffer in as adviser to governor
- Gazette-Mail editorial: Joe Jeffries: A hypocrite judged by hypocrites
- Charleston historical building full of vacancies
- Former Cabell Midland player says Kansas paid him off after threats
- 55 in 55: Live music alive and well in Pocahontas County
- EPA recommends not issuing key water permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline, which touts carbon offset plan
- Final trial witnesses say funding for drug abuse programs strong as city, county plead for help
- 'Scaled-back' East End Yard Sale set for October
- Guest editorial: The truth is still out there