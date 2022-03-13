Lyle Stephen Edmonds LYLE STEPHEN EDMONDS, 75, of St. Albans, WV passed away at the Genesis Teays Valley Nursing Home and went to his Heavenly home on December 22, 2021. He was born at Dorothy, WV on September 10, 1946, as the youngest son of Rev. Ernest Edmonds and Chessie Edmonds, who preceded him in death. Lyle graduated high school in 1966 and joined the US Air Force in 1966 and served until 1970. He enjoyed his service in CA, Germany, and Turkey and was a proud Veteran. Most of his career was in law enforcement and he was a Nitro City Police Officer from 1972 to 1975, Police Officer with the WV State College, Police Officer with the NC Bureau of Investigation, and State Capitol Police in Raleigh, NC. Through the years he was an avid bowler, fisherman, and enjoyed collecting model cars. He was the most caring and kindest person, who never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Hensley Edmonds. He is survived by his brother Larry Edmonds, Sr and his wife Joyce of Scott Depot, WV, nephews Larry Edmonds, Jr. Of Cross Lanes, WV and Mark Edmonds of Scott Depot, WV, stepdaughter Teresa Tyson Scott of Grand Rapids, MI, stepsons Greg and Scott Tyson of Nitro, WV and special friend and companion Debbie Walker. Honoring Lyle's request he was cremated. Services with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m., March 15, 2022, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Lyle's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com