Lynda Carol Harper

LYNDA CAROL "GRANNA" HARPER, 82, of Charleston passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital.
Lynda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked for General Truck Sales/World Wide Equipment for 60 years, she was on her high school reunion committee for many years, she loved ceramics, crafting and scrapbooking. She was a sister of Beta Sigma Phi for 53 years, 30+ years as chapter treasurer. An avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan, Lynda watched every game she could. She spoiled her kids and grandchildren with pumpkin pie and chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks with her grandchildren and reading by the ocean.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Ronald Harper, parents; Samuel and Genevieve Romine, and sisters; Jo Ann Hoffman, and Judy Butts.
Lynda is survived by her sons; Douglas (Angela) Harper of Charleston, Jason (Stacey) Harper of Morgantown, sister; Sammye Sands of Largo, FL, grandchildren Roni Lynn (James) and son Zachary, Jackson, Evie, William, Benjamin, and her dear friends; Suzanne Posey, Jason Cobb and many very special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, November 18, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Elk River Backpack Blessings, PO Box 662 Pinch, WV 25156
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.