LYNDA CHAPMAN WESTFALL began her extraordinary life on March 1, 1940, in Richwood, Nicholas County. At the age of 28, she lost her mother, Vivian Chapman, to breast cancer. She spoke of her mother often and longed to see her. Her father, Richard Chapman, passed in 2000. We can only imagine her joy when she joined them in heaven on April 26, 2022.
In 1956, Lynda married Roy Hughes from Mt. Nebo, Nicholas County and they had two children, Susan, and Kathy. She married and shared her life with Clifford "Pete" Morris from 1976 until his death in 1996. Lynda was a widow for 16 years before she married Denvil Alan Westfall in 2011 and remained his wife until his death in 2020. She was a dedicated wife and was a loving and selfless caretaker to each.
Lynda spent 34 years working for C&P Telephone Company, where she made some lifelong friends that she loved very much. Her dedication to her job, her friends, her family, taught her daughters a very strong loyalty and work ethic that made her very proud.
Lynda was a kind and caring person who was loved by so many. She enjoyed reading her bible, shopping every chance she got, laughing often with her friends, and going out to eat with her grandson Klay Yates. She kept up with everyone on FaceBook and always shared her love and sunshine with posts and comments.
Lynda is survived by her sister Marie Gothard of Upper Glade, Webster County, her daughters, Susan (Joseph) Bias of Longmont, Colorado, and Kathy (Mike) Yates of Belle, six grandchildren whom she loved very much, Shaun, Derrick, Caitlyn, Morgan, Meghan, and Klayton, as well as one great - granddaughter Evelyn. She has so many friends that will miss her conversations and laughter.
We will celebrate the love and life of Lynda Westfall at Coonskin Clubhouse, Charleston, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. Please join us. We will share pictures, fun stories, love and laugher. The service will be officiated by family friend Pastor Frank Goff and Lynda's former but still family son-in-law Daniel Chapman. The service will be available online via Zoom to those who are not able to attend.
Until we hug again, much love to our wonderful Mother. If you would like to share stories pictures or love please reach out to the family at kathywv@yahoo.com.