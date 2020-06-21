LYNDA MEADOWS BENNETT, 80, of Poca, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hospice at CAMC Memorial.
She was a graduate of East Bank High School, West Virginia State University and Marshall University. Lynda was a teacher in the Putnam County School system for over 40 years. She was a member of the Montrose Rebekah Lodge and Order of Eastern Star #153 in Nitro.
Born September 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles Meadows and Melissa Keen Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Meadows, and her sister, Bettie Meadows.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bob Bennett; nieces and nephews, Tony and Chris Bennett, Debbie and Mike Anthony, Roger and Sherry Bennett, Betty and Oliver Herdman. Lynda is also survived by her special friends, Judy and John Williams.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Couch, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.