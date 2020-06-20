LYNDA MEADOWS BENNETT, 80, of Poca, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Couch. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Caruthers, Charles - 1 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim.
Cross, Jenny - 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.
Fernatt, James - 1 p.m., Church of Prophecy, Hugheston.
Fortner, Iris - 2 p.m., First Assembly of God, Mount Hope.
Helmick, Ray - 2 p.m., Helmick Cemetery, Exchange.
Pumphrey, William - 11 a.m., New Directions Ministry, St. Albans.
Reynolds, Kaylan - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Richmond, Mary - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Shaffer, Wade - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Sizemore, Sally - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Tinney, John - 1 p.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery.
Tweel, S. Brooke - 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.
Wick, Darlene - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.
Wooten, Kermit - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.