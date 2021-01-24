LYNN MILLER BARRON of Charleston passed away on Tuesday, January 5.
Lynn was born in Niskayuna, NY. She was the youngest of 4 children and is survived by her 3 sisters. She graduated from Morris Harvey College where she received a Degree in Education and subsequently a Masters' Degree in Special Education. She enjoyed teaching in Kanawha County for many years before she retired.
Lynn is predeceased by her husband, Terence Barron. She is survived by her son Andrew Barron and stepdaughter, Ann Barron. Lynn will be sadly missed by her 2 granddaughters, Katie and Caroline.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to: The Davis Creek Watershed Association; PO Box 5556, Charleston, West Virginia 25361.