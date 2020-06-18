LYNN GENE STALNAKER, 78, a resident of Beckley, WV, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 12, 2020, in his son's home in Ft. Worth, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV, with Pastor Butch Paugh, officiating.
Gene was born in Charleston, WV, to Edward Stalnaker and Norma Eads. He was a 1960 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and joined the United States Air Force after graduation. He married the love of his life, Judy Reveal, on February 7, 1963, in Charleston, WV. Gene retired from the United States Postal Service in July of 1997 after 35 years of service.
He is remembered by his grandchildren as the man always in the stands at every baseball, softball and soccer game and there to send them off to each prom. They continued to build upon those memories into adulthood as the man who was always there for them no matter what or where life took them.
Gene Stalnaker was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Stalnaker, along with his parents, two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his children, Tammie Getts of Charlottesville, VA, and Rich Stalnaker of Ft Worth, TX; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Stalnaker; and sister, Linda Lopresti.
The family of Gene Stalnaker wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Gaughan and Dr. Paul Read of University of Virginia Cancer Center, as well as Compassus of Ft. Worth, Texas, for their care and dedication to providing outstanding and compassionate care.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Stalnaker family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.