LYNN W. McLAUGHLIN, 71 of Charleston, went to be with her Holy Father, on October 13, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born May 16, 1951, to the late Archie and Sabina Keller Walker and raised in the Nazarene Church, most recently South Hills Church of the Nazarene.

