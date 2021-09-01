LYNN WILLIAM PHAIR born January 10, 1935 died peacefully on August 19, 2021. Lynn was born in Oswego, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents Clara and Roy Phair and wife Judith. He is survived by his five children Laura Davis (Allen), Powhatan, VA, Dabney Jackson (Belinda), Charleston, WV, Mark Phair (Kathleen), Seal Beach, CA, Patrick Phair (Michele), Ayden, NC and Eric Phair (Julie), St. Marys, WV. Also, by his nine grandchildren, Jessica Neal, Boston, MA, Sarah Davis, Boston, MA, Allison Davis, Richmond, VA, Mitchell Davis, Richmond, VA, Darren Phair, Baton Rouge, LA, Ryan Phair, Glendale, CA, Katherine Phair Atlanta, GA, Chrissy Jackson, Charleston, WV and Savanah Jackson, Charleston, WV.
Lynn spent his youth in Saginaw, MI and graduated from Michigan Tech in Houghton, MI in 1957. He entered the US Air Force ROTC program while at Michigan Tech and was discharged from inactive duty in 1971. Lynn was employed by Union Carbide from 1958 through 1991 being promoted to plant manager for the Sisterville, WV plant. Lynn guided the plant through two ownership and retired as Vice President of International Operations for OSi chemical in 1996.
Judy and Lynn retired in St. Marys, WV where he spent these years woodworking, enjoying his grandchildren, raising his German Shepherds, and playing golf at the Pete Dye Golf Club. Judy and Lynn also enjoyed many trips to the Outer Banks, NC where there were many family gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Pleasants County Humane Society.