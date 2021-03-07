LYNN WILLIAMS FIGG, 77, born February 1, 1943 in Charleston, WV, died March 19, 2020 after a fall in Sarasota, FL where she resided. Lynn's son, Brent, his wife, Alice and their six children- Charles, Stella, Emmett, Mabel, Rose, and Marinus were able to be with her during her final days. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Maurice Jack Williams of Dunbar, WV and niece Andrea Williams Barnes.
Lynn is also survived by her brother, Myron (Linda) Williams of Yadkinville, NC, sister, Sharon Ponder of Salisbury, NC, sister, Alice Williams DeGregorio (Tom) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and sister, Stephanie Williams of Aiken, SC and nieces Donica Williams Van Voorhees & Caitlin DeGregorio, and nephews Patrick DeGregorio and Gregory and Jeffrey Ponder.
Lynn's favorite job was administrative assistant for the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Michigan - Dearborn. In her spare time, she enjoyed music and creative arts. In her younger years she was an accomplished pianist and in high school sang in a trio at First Baptist Church Dunbar. In her later years she enjoyed conga dancing in Ann Arbor, MI, swimming, sewing, and listening to classical music.
Lynn was cremated in accordance to her wishes and when the family is able to safely gather, a memorial of her life will be held. To honor Lynn and make a difference during the Covid 19 crisis the family requests memorials be made to www. feedingamerica.org.