Lynne ReBrook

LYNNE KINSELLA ReBROOK died October 6, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital of complications from cancer. She was 63.
She was born Lynne Marie Stoops on June 14, 1957 in Staunton Virginia, the only child of Charles L. and Mildred W. Stoops, who predeceased her.
She was educated in the public schools of Staunton, at Piedmont Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University.
She worked many years as a paralegal, as director of the Summer Youth Employement Program for the Kanawha County Private Industry Council, as an economic loss analyst for Michael Brookshire Associates, and the Assistant Cleark of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Edward ReBrook III, her stepson, Edward IV, stepdaughter, Kaitlin Kovach, and three step grandchildren.
Also left to cherish her memory are the many members of the ReBrook family, her friends Lisa Mosby of Charleston, Lee Beam of Staunton, Robin Kitchen of Richmond, VA., and her cousin Beverly Baker Short of Waynesboro, VA.
She will be buried at Thorn Rose Cemetary in Staunton next to her parents.