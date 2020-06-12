On Sunday, June 7, 2020, LYTLE GENE EVANS passed from this world to the next, joining the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Evans, to whom he was married for 60 years.
He was the son of Lytle and Daisy Evans, born October 26, 1936. He was raised in Sutton, W.Va., and was a lifelong West Virginia resident.
He is survived by two children: a daughter, Pamela Stallo M.D. and spouse Dan of Scott Depot, and a son, Philip Gene Evans and spouse Annette of Huntersville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Sean Stallo of Huntington, Karli Evans of Miami and Parker Evans of Houston. He also leaves behind special extended family members Corley and Betty Dennison and their children Corey, Brandon and Kevin, and a special cousin who recently turned 100 years old, Gertrude Luria.
In his younger days, he played the trumpet in a traveling band. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. He attended Marshall University briefly before his employment at ATT as a communications technician where he gave 33 years of service.
His hobbies included photography, gardening and traveling.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Huntington, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, with Pastor Jerry Warren officiating.
Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. You may share a memory or condolences with the family at www.beard mortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care of WV, the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Carolyn Sue Evans, or the charity of your choice.