M. TOM HAMILTON was born on February 20, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama. He died on June 11, 2021, at his home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery with full military graveside rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.

