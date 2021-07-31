Thank you for Reading.

MABLE ALICE PYATT, 73, of Lizemores went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Lizemores United Methodist Church. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Stone-Walker Cemetery in Lizemores. Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pyatt family.

