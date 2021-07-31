MABLE ALICE PYATT, 73, of Lizemores went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Lizemores United Methodist Church. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Stone-Walker Cemetery in Lizemores. Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pyatt family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.