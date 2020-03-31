Mabel (Brown) DeBoard

MABEL CLARA (BROWN) DeBOARD, 93, of Indore, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020.
Mabel was married to the late Basil DeBoard. She was a retired contract school bus driver for Clay County Schools with nine years of service. Mabel was an active member in her church, Sycamore Community Baptist Church, for many years when her health was good.
Mabel is survived by her son, Basil Lynn (Pearl) DeBoard of Apple Creek, Ohio; daughters, Connie (Ronald) Lay and Drucella (Roger) Cottrill, both of Indore, W.Va., Vanessa Hedrick of Summerland Key, Fla., and Vonda Samples of Port Orchard, Wash.
Mabel was also preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Brown; daughter, Shonette Kay Shaffer of Albion, N.Y.; a Great - Granddaughter; and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, W.Va. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Friends may leave online condolences at www.carl wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson Smith is honored to serve the DeBoard family.