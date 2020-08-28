MABEL CLARA DeBOARD, born May 25, 1926 of Indore, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held September 6, at Sycamore Community Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m., with William "Willie" Neal officating. Everyone welcome to attend.
