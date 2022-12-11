MABEL ELEANOR WEST, 86, of Spencer, WV passed away December 9, 2022 at her residence.
She was born December 18, 1935 in Roane County, WV and was the daughter of the late Carl and Fannie Simonds Haynes.
Mabel was a homemaker and loving wife to her late husband of 49 years, Earl Wayne West. She loved her Bible, her faith and was a lifetime member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included cooking, canning, painting, making and sewing clothes, jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows and singing in a small group.
Left behind to cherish her memory, are her four children, Edward West (Mary), Roy West (Renea), Wanda Anderson (Bill) all of Spencer and Amy Wolfe (Mike) of Walton, WV; sister, Patty Walker of Spencer; brother, "Ben" Charles Haynes of Spencer; special best friend and sister-in-law, Helen Haynes of Weston, WV; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Cheryl and Debra West; sons, Wayne and Stephen West; two brothers and four sisters.
Services will be 11 a.m. ~ Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Cemetery near Spencer. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.